Wavelength Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 171,561 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,166,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 17.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.51. 469,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.