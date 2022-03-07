WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.61 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

