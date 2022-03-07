Wedbush Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $117.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

