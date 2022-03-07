Wedbush Cuts Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $67.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 59.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
See Also
