Wedbush Cuts Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $67.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 59.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.