Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 2,130.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 262,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atreca by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 118,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

