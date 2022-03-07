Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after acquiring an additional 439,185 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $262.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

