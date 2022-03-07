Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 578.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

