Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $314.16 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.