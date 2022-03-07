Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,639 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $196.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $210.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

