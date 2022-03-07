Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Buy at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WB. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.64.

WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weibo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

