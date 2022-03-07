Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after buying an additional 268,095 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.34.

