Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 45,684 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 309.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 485,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Open Text by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Text by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $42.34 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

