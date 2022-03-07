Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 512,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after buying an additional 909,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 42.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $2,093,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 5,414.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 219,182 shares during the period. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.44 on Monday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $682.49 million and a P/E ratio of -344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

