Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 182,621 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 182,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

