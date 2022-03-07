Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 18,539 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

