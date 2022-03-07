Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 341.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APH opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
