Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,752 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,420,000 after purchasing an additional 185,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,543,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $42.21 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

