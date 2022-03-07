WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCC. Loop Capital increased their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:WCC opened at $114.03 on Monday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $79.10 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

