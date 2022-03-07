Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 500,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WRN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 383,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,772. The stock has a market cap of $283.17 million, a PE ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

