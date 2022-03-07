Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

WFSTF opened at $1.65 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

WFSTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.66.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

