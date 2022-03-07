Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $111.94 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,163 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.