WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $402.01 million and $6.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

