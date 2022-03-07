Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 35,667 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,236,028.07.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39.

TSE:L opened at C$106.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$63.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

