William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

DCI opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

