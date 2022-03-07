WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.