Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,930.56 ($66.16).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,422 ($32.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,196.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,525.73.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

