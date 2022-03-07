Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $13,489.41 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $13,489.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XNCR stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 316,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

