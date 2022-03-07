Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $13,489.41 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $13,489.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
XNCR stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 316,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.
Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
