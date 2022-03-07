Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

XHR stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

