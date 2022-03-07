Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in February

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,175,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 2,994,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.6 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.40 on Monday. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.
Get Rating)
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyi Glass (XYIGF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.