YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.00

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 24347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

