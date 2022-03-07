Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE DAO opened at $8.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.59. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Youdao by 96.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 953.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 575,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 175.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

