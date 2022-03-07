Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.74. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM traded down $5.00 on Monday, reaching $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,123. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

