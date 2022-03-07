Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.76. General Mills reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

GIS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,050. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

