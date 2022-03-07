Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328,685. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

