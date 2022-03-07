Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Lovesac reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $342,901.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 34.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period.

LOVE stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $564.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

