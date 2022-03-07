Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.08. HP reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,041. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in HP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

