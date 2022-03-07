Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.16. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

