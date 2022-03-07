Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.08. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $8.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,533. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $165.92 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $3,548,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 29,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

