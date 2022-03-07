Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

