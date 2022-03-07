Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) to post $432.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. Forward Air reported sales of $362.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 4.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.