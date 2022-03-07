Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.71 on Monday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.