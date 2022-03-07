Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will report $522.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.67 million to $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

