Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $32.51. 241,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

