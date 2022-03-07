Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.60. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

