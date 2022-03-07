Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will report $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.27 million to $80.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $93.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $327.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

