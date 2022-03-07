Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $44.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $51.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $50.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
