Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $44.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $51.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $50.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.