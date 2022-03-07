Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. HC Wainwright lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the third quarter worth $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RESN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,856. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

