Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

