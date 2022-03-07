Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

