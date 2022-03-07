Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Hold

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.22 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

